"Designed to have little to no impact on the natural ecological environment, DROP Box N-240 is designed to be placed in a natural spot, and easily removed without any ecological damage as a consequence of its presence," Marta Gordillo, designer architect at In Tenta tells New Atlas. "The aim of the modular suites is to meet the growing demand for eco-tourism with customers that like traveling but don't want to stay in common hotels and demand sustainable architecture mixed with quality design."