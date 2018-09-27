Plug-in-hybrid DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4x4 unveiledView gallery - 12 images
Being relatively new to the game, luxury automaker DS has something to prove with its second-generation offering – the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense. Aimed at the premium compact SUV market, the plug-in electric 4x4 is powered by a combination of a 200 horsepower (147 kW) gasoline engine and two 109 hp (80 kW) electric motors.
In its push towards the electrification of its entire line-up the new DS leverages the E-Tense moniker from the slick concept it showed in 2016, and could finally set the luxury brand apart from its parent company Citroen.
Running through an eight-speed automatic transmission, the new DS 7 Crossback's gasoline and electric powerplants have a combined maximum power output of 300 horsepower (224 kW) and 332 pound-feet (450 Nm) of torque, with four-wheel drive as standard. The Crossback's 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine is Euro 6.3 compliant and produces 300 Nm of the car's torque on its own.
The plug-in hybrid powertrain is designed to carry the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense up to 31 miles (50 km) in all-electric mode, by the WLTP standard, or 37 miles (60 km) by the NEDC cycle, which should cover most daily commutes in Europe. Power is stored in a 13.2 kWh battery pack and EV driving mode can deliver speeds up to 83 mph (135 km/h).
Driving modes for the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense include Zero-emission as default, Sport model for more dynamic driving, Hybrid mode for optimized fuel economy with performance, and 4WD for traction in bad weather and sub-optimal road conditions. Citroen/DS' experiences in Formula E electric racing are applied to the brake energy regeneration system and the crossover's "E-Save" function can be toggled to allow maximum battery savings, so that about half of the battery-electric driving range is saved until the driver requires it.
Charging for the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense is through a standard European wall outlet or via a wall-mounted fast charger. DS says a 6.6 kW charger can fill the DS 7 in as little as two hours, while a standard outlet requires about 8. Batteries are located underneath the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense's floor for optimal weight distribution and so as not to infringe on cargo space, which is equal to the conventional petrol model of the crossover.
DS says that the Crossback E-Tense 4x4 can accelerate to 100km/h (0-62 mph) in about 6.5 seconds and from 80 to 120 km/h (50-70 mph) in about 4.4 more. It sprints the 1,000 meter dash in 27 seconds.
The DS Crossback E-Tense 4x4 is expected to hit showrooms next year, but there's no detail on pricing just yet.
Source: DS Automobiles
