Charging for the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense is through a standard European wall outlet or via a wall-mounted fast charger. DS says a 6.6 kW charger can fill the DS 7 in as little as two hours, while a standard outlet requires about 8. Batteries are located underneath the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense's floor for optimal weight distribution and so as not to infringe on cargo space, which is equal to the conventional petrol model of the crossover.