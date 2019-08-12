While making "Layla", Allman had fallen in love with Clapton's cherry sunburst Les Paul. Wanting one of his own, Allman offered to swap guitars with Stine. When Stine hesitated, Allman upped the stakes, throwing in $200 and one of his regular Marshall 50 heads. Stine agreed and the deal was finalized. The Cherry Sunburst was recently sold for $591,000 and is also included in our listing of The 100 most valuable guitars ever sold at auction.