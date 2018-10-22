Bringing to mind the coffee-powered car, the Home That Runs on Dunkin' consists of a very well made but essentially standard tiny house that runs from a biofuel generator fueled by a coffee ground compound. It's not just a case of pouring a cup of joe into the generator: refining the coffee grounds into fuel is a complex process tackled by a firm called Blue Marble Biomaterials. In all, it takes around 170 lb (77 kg) of used coffee grounds to produce just one gallon (3.7 l) of fuel.