Best known for its excellent vacuum cleaners, Dyson has recently started to cast its eye beyond spotless living rooms and hospital-grade kitchen floors. Its latest creation puts its expertise in sucking and blowing air around to use in a high-powered hair styling machine that can apparently be used to create all kinds of 'dos.
Dubbed the Dyson Airwrap, the machine joins the company's Supersonic hair dryer in its lineup of beauty products, and follows other departures from the business of vacuuming such as its air humidifier, hand dryers and, maybe soon, electric vehicles.
The Airwrap is powered by Dyson's V9 motor, which spins the device's 13 impeller blades at up 110,000 rpm. According to Dyson, this combines with barrel or brush attachments that affix to the end of the handle to create a phenomenon known as the Coanda effect.
This works by attracting the hair and wrapping it around the barrel or brush, allowing to be restyled without the need for extreme heat that can cause damage. To that end, it has a temperature regulator built in to make sure things don't go above 302° F (150 °C).
Attachment options include barrels with girths of 30 and 40 mm (1.2 and 1.6 in) for different sized curls, a firm smoothing bush, a round brush and a soft smoothing brush. There's also a pre-styling dryer attachment to get things warmed up.
As you'd expect from a Dyson product, the Airwrap doesn't come cheap. Available now, prices start at US$500 with a selection of attachments, while $550 will land you the entire set.
The video below offers a look at the Airwrap in action.
Source: Dyson
