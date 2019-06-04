We don't really know what else to expect beyond that, but we can make a few educated guesses. The new Battletoads is due sometime this year, so some details should be imminent. Leaks from streaming service Mixer hint at the existence of Fable 4, suggesting a possible reveal at E3. And Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin has confirmed he's working on a game in some capacity, with persistent rumors suggesting a collaboration with Dark Souls developer From Software – maybe Microsoft's presentation is the time for the wraps to come off that.