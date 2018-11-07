Of course, there are a few hurdles to the concept. Neither the laser nor telescope technology is yet at the level needed for the beacon, but we are getting close. The US Air Force has been experimenting with Airborne Lasers for defense, which are theoretically powerful enough to be adapted into an interstellar laser lighthouse. And while there aren't yet any telescopes big enough to focus the beam, the Thirty-Meter Telescope has been proposed for Hawaii, and the European Extremely Large Telescope is currently under construction in Chile, with a diameter of 39 m (128 ft).