Modular stand-up paddleboard goes to pieces – in a good wayView gallery - 3 images
Stand-up paddleboards may be a lot of fun on the water, but they can also be a hassle to store and transport – especially if your vehicle doesn't have a roof rack. Massachusetts-based startup Artech is out to change that, however, with its modular Easy Eddy.
Made almost entirely out of reclaimed and recyclable high-density polyethylene, the Easy Eddy is made up of three sections that can reportedly be latched together onsite in less than 60 seconds. When in its discombobulated state, it can be stored in a closet, and transported in the back of a car or SUV.
Amongst its features are a full-length deck pad, a sealed storage compartment, bungee straps for securing items that can get wet, an actioncam mount, and a water bottle receptacle. It also has a retractable fin that folds in for transport, or upon hitting obstacles – this means that it's OK to ride the board right up onto the beach.
Optional extras include a carrying strap, a rolling transport case, and a three-piece aluminum-shaft paddle.
The current version of the paddleboard measures 10 ft, 2 inches long by 32.5 inches wide when assembled (3 by 0.8 m) and tips the scales at 37 lb (16.8 kg) – the production model may weigh less, though. It can accommodate users weighing up to 225 lb (102 kg).
If you're interested, the Easy Eddy is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$959 is required to get one, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is $1,499.
And this actually isn't the first three-part modular stand-up paddleboard we've seen. Sweden's Point 65 previously offered one, although it appears to no longer be available.
Sources: Kickstarter, Artech
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more