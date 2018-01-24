Not too many tiny houses look like they could stand up to very cold weather, but Quebec-based Minimaliste regularly produces hardy homes designed to keep owners comfortable throughout the harsh Canadian winter. Its latest build, named Ébène, is no different, and offers a roomy interior with a well thought-out layout.







The Ébène measures 36 x 10 ft (11 x 3 m), which is over the standard towing width in Canada, so it's a safe bet that this one isn't going to be moved around regularly. Unlike Minimaliste's Laurier, it runs from a standard electrical hookup rather than solar power. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and clad in black and natural cedar.

The Ébène has relatively generous living space for a tiny house, and the home's ground floor alone measures 360 sq ft (33 sq m), which is significantly more than the Escher's ground floor and loft combined, for example. Visitors are greeted with a living room/dining area dominated by a large L-shaped modular sofa.

A small nook hosts an electric fireplace and space for a TV, while a dining table is nearby. According to Minimaliste, the table can accommodate 6 people without feeling too crowded.

The kitchen includes a fridge/freezer, a second freezer, stainless steel sink, induction stove, and a microwave/oven. A sliding barn door provides access to a bathroom with a full-sized bath and shower, sink, and composting toilet. A separate washing machine and dryer are installed nearby, as well as a closet for the heating and water systems.

There are two lofts in the Ébène. The smallest is placed over the bathroom and reached by removable ladder. The master bedroom is located atop the living room and accessed by storage-integrated staircase. It includes a double bed and storage space.

The Ébène keeps the cold at bay with a hydronic underfloor heating system, powered by electric and controlled by thermostat. In addition, Minimaliste added a pair of heat exchangers and the electric fire, too. We've no word on the insulation used or the home's R-Values, though Minimaliste's homes are typically rated to handle temperatures as low as minus 40° C (- 40° F).