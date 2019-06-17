On the non-fingerprinting side of things, many, if not most, deep learning applications are already working on the problem of how to spot fakes. Indeed, with the Generative Adversarial Network approach, two networks compete against each other – one generating fake after fake, and another trying to pick the fakes from real inputs. Over millions of generations, the discerning network gets better at picking fakes, and the better it gets, the better the fake generating network has to become to fool it.