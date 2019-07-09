As an alternative, scientists are now looking at using a patient's own bone cells to grow replacement sections of bone in the lab. Led by Asst. Prof. Gulden Camci-Unal (at right, in the photo below), researchers at the University of Massachusetts - Lowell recently decided to see if they could boost that process … using discarded eggshells. It actually makes sense, as both eggshells and bones are composed largely of calcium.