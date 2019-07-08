Many of us will know what bubbling lakes of lava within volcanoes look like. After all, we've seen them our entire lives in movies, TV shows and cartoons. But that doesn't mean they're common. Sure volcanic eruptions can often result in temporary lakes and pools of lava, but these quickly cool and solidify. Persistent lava lakes on the other hand, are very rare. In fact, among the 1,500 land-based, potentially active volcanoes on Earth, only seven persistent lava lakes have been found so far, until now.