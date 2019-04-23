"We wanted to create a minimalist design with a nod to 80s nostalgia, the era we grew up in," said Elbi's Henrik Ahlström. "Our lives revolve around those bikes and as adults, we wanted to take its head-turning looks and improve its functionality. So we came out with the Elbi, a bike that is easy to own and even easier to ride and can take you to all the places where you want to go."

