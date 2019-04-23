Elbi e-bike puts the battery in the cargo basketView gallery - 6 images
There are many e-bikes available, some with batteries attached to the frame, some housed within the tube. Sweden's Elbi Cycles has launched a belt-drive electric bike on Indiegogo where the removable battery pack is stowed at the bottom of the front cargo basket.
"We wanted to create a minimalist design with a nod to 80s nostalgia, the era we grew up in," said Elbi's Henrik Ahlström. "Our lives revolve around those bikes and as adults, we wanted to take its head-turning looks and improve its functionality. So we came out with the Elbi, a bike that is easy to own and even easier to ride and can take you to all the places where you want to go."
Unveiled at the 2019 Copenhagen Bike Show, the Elbi e-bike is being made available in two models – a 250 W version for EU markets and a 500 W variant for the US that includes an automatic drive function for all-electric drive. Each comes with a Gates Carbon Belt Drive to keep maintenance to a minimum and a brushless Bafang in-hub motor, with the EU version featuring a torque sensor, while the US flavor rocks a cadence sensor.
The Elbi's lightweight aluminum frame has an integrated front basket and the rider can slide the 36 V/10.5 Ah (EU) or 48 V/10.5 Ah (US) Li-ion battery pack in at the front for travel and out to top up mobile devices over USB. Range per charge is reported to be 45 km (27 mi) for the EU model and 60 km (40 mi) for the US e-bike.
Elsewhere, the Elbi rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped in puncture-free fat tires, there's an LCD trip computer offering five speed settings, and it tips the scales at 18 kg (39.5 lb). The base model comes with a Shimano Nexus 3 shifter, though an optional Plus Package adds hydraulic disc brakes and puts eight gears at the rider's disposal. A lighting system that automatically comes on as daylight fades is also available as an optional extra.
The Elbi e-bike project is currently raising production funds on Indiegogo. Pledges for the 250 W EU model start at US$895, with the 500 W US variant coming in for a hundred bucks more.
Elbi has also teamed up with E.T. star Henry Thomas for a special signature edition, and there are a non-electric versions available too. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in July. The video below has more.
Sources: Elbi Cycles, Indiegogo
