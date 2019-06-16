Every year, the world produces 195 billion liters (43 billion gal) of beer each year. That's a lot of brewing and the large scale processes needed to make all that lager and ale often results in an end product that leaves something to be desired in terms of quality. There are a number of problems, but one of the biggest is that brewing beer by the millions of barrels and then pasteurizing it so it has a reasonable shelf life means applying heat using steam.