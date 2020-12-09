© 2020 New Atlas
LG's transparent OLED displays to be used in automatic sliding doors

By Paul Ridden
December 09, 2020
Folks entering shopping malls, airport lounges and office buildings could soon be welcomed by colorful greetings, important messages and of course adverts as they approach the sliding doors. LG and Assa Abloy are partnering to develop automatic doors incorporating transparent OLED displays.

We've previously seen LG demonstrating business applications for its transparent OLED display technologies in aircraft cabins and, most recently, to offer commuters access to schedules, updates and other information on the windows of subway trains in Beijing and Shenzhen. This latest move will see the company's 55EW5G signage model and its content management software combined with glass sliding doors manufactured by Sweden's Assa Abloy Entrance Systems.

The 55-inch transparent OLED display is protected by tempered glass, and offers 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, support for 120 percent of the BT.709 color gamut, with a 10-bit color depth, a one millisecond response time, up to 400-nit brightness, and a 150,000:1 contrast ratio. Transparency is reported to be 38 percent, while the self-lighting pixels promise vivid color delivery from wide viewing angles.

Though a production timeline hasn't been revealed, the combined transparent signage technology and automated sliding doors are designed to "present new opportunities for greeting customers, communicating with employees and delivering advertising and marketing content unobtrusively to consumers."

Source: LG

