Review: Powerful ultra-thin tablet made for gaming has finally landed

RedMagic has made its intentions very clear: It wants to dominate portable gaming. And the Astra 2 tablet sets the bar high, sitting in the Goldilocks zone between phone screen and full-sized tablet – and performing as good as it feels in hand.

I have never been a devoted Android user, but some recent tech has had me rethinking my loyalty to Apple. A few of these gadgets I've only had a chance to play with in store – like the Xiaomi 7 and Huawei Mate series of devices – but some I've been lucky enough to spend plenty of time with, including two from RedMagic. And this one, in particular, has me closer to Team Android than ever.

Sleek packaging for a sleek machine New Atlas

While the global version known as the Astra 2 is the company's flagship gaming device for 2026, and built specifically for this purpose, it has some other strong features – but let's face it, they're not going to get much of the spotlight. Because when it comes to gaming, the Astra 2 really does deserve the attention.

Like on its gaming smartphone, the tablet features excellent cooling technology that makes sure extended play stays lag-free. To get technical, the Astra 2 is powered by Android's fastest chip to date – Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This, paired with the RedCore R4 gaming coprocessor, essentially means both the physical (touch-screen) and visual performance is damn good, even when games are pushing the tablet's engine to the limits.

Out of the box, perhaps the first thing you'll notice is the odd size of the tablet. The Astra 2 features a 9.06-inch OLED screen with 2400 x 1504 resolution and can handle refresh rates up to 185 Hz. Operating at this level will, of course, come with a trade-off – battery longevity – so you can drop it down to as low as 60 Hz to save power when needed.

Not James Nesbitt's most flattering shot, but it shows the fantastic Astra 2 screen New Atlas

On the specs sheet, you'll find more numbers – Android 16 foundation, a screen brightness that peaks at around 1,600 nits, and Synaptics S3930 hardware for touch accuracy and low latency. As a casual gamer, I thought the best way to honor this sleek device was to have some friends try it out. And all three asked if they could keep it.

The company prides itself on its liquid cooling system, but all you really need to know is it works very well. Essentially, the Astra 2 is as crisp and responsive at 40 minutes of intense gameplay as it is right at the start. This reliability is easy to take for granted, since RedMagic has somehow made it seem so easy here.

Like previous RedMagic devices, this tablet has a great battery that can be rapidly charged up to full capacity. The 8,300-mAh battery can fast-charge (75 W) via USB-C port from zero to more than 50% in 25 minutes, and will get to 100% in less than an hour. I actually used it for watching a TV series and some documentaries on during a flight from Australia to China, then forgot to charge it for my travels the following day. So I was surprised to find it still at around 30%. The company says you can expect more than nine hours of battery life if using the tablet for things other than just gaming. And my experience reflected that.

The gaming experience is truly immersive RedMagic

Sure, passive TV viewing is a whole lot less taxing on the system than gaming, but it's worth noting because it certainly has more uses than what it's designed for. Another interesting aspect is that it has two USB-C ports, so you can keep the tablet powered without charging the battery. This is a handy option when you're not on the move, as it preserves the battery's health and keeps the tablet cooler.

While you don't get the option of card storage, the Astra 2 is available in 256 GB (16 GB RAM) and 512 GB (12 GB RAM) models, with the larger one probably worth the investment in the long run. The audio is excellent, with two speakers offering immersive stereo sound with great detail. While there's no headphone jack, I had no issue connecting wirelessly via Bluetooth. But you can use one of the USB-C ports for wired sound, too.

Again, much like earlier gaming models from RedMagic, the photo-taking quality is pretty basic: a 13-MP rear camera and 9-MP front one. Essentially, it's fine for video calls and taking quick snaps, but don't expect too much here. I didn't really notice the impact of the AI algorithm enhancement that the Astra 2 comes with, but I haven't spent a lot of time testing out the cameras, since they're more nice additions than key features.

The all-important red button that lets you skip right to the dedicated games arena New Atlas

I'd also highly recommend getting a screen protector. The tablet is sturdy, and the glass is surprisingly scratch-resistant, but – me being me – I did manage to crack the screen in transit. Fortunately it's not noticeable when the tablet is in use – it took me days and a certain angle of light on the screen to even see the crack – and doesn't affect gameplay touch at all. But because it's a niche and new device, replacing the damaged glass may take some time – and money. So better safe than sorry.

Nonetheless, I absolutely love the size of the tablet – at first it seems like a bold choice, but it feels really good to hold. And the picture quality of the OLED display is exceptional. It also only weighs around 360 g (12.7 oz), and is just 0.27-in thick, making it thinner than many smartphones.

The long-awaited Astra 2 gaming tablet is here – and it's good New Atlas

Again, you can expect to find the special red button along the side of the device – the one that launches RedMagic's GameSpace platform. It's a great shortcut, since it's probably where you'll spend most of your time on this powerful little machine.

The sleek Astra 2 is available in two colors – Starfrost (gray-black) and Eclipse (white). Prices may vary, but at the time of publishing, the RedMagic Astra 2 starts at US$749 for the 256GB model and $849 for the 512GB version.

Source: RedMagic