Compact laser engraver levels up your DIY crafts setup

Laser engraving custom graphics can elevate your craft projects to make them feel more polished and personalized. A new tool for the job that we've just come across looks like a great entry point for beginners.

The Hanboost T1 is a compact engraver that works on leather, wood, coated acrylic, cork, fabric, and other craft materials. It features an enclosed design that makes it a safe choice for kids, and you can comfortably use it without safety goggles.

This cube-shaped device is designed for portability. It's just a little taller than a soda can, weighs only 14 oz (388 g), and can run off a power bank via its USB-C port. That means it won't take up a lot of room on your desk, and you can easily set it up at craft fairs and pop-ups to add personalized graphics to your products on demand.

Hanboost T1 Pocket Size Laser Engraver for DIY Enthusiasts

Designs can be loaded in from popular Windows and MacOS desktop software like LightBurn and LaserGRBL for detailed engraving work, as well as an Android mobile app for simple workflows.

The blue diode laser can engrave designs up to 2.36 x 1.57 in (60 x 40 mm) in size. Hanboost says you can expect dark, crisp engravings with 0.05-mm precision to perfectly execute detailed designs and intricate patterns. You can manually adjust the vertical focus of the head with its easily visible scale markings for better results with different materials.

The T1 can engrave designs on leather, wood, fabric, coated acrylic, and more Hanboost

You can get the basic T1 with a 500-mW laser head, or the Pro with a 1.6-W head. What's neat is that you can swap out the laser module on the basic variant anytime to upgrade its engraving performance, speed, and ability to work with more materials. That includes painted metal, bamboo, aluminum cards, and thick wood.

If you're working on larger objects like gift boxes and 3D-printed bases, an optional height extension stand can give the T1 additional clearance below the head. Plus, you can use it on angled and vertical surfaces as shown below:

You can use the T1 on angled and vertical surfaces too Hanboost

That's a pretty handy piece of kit for makers who are starting out, DIY gifters, and craftspeople looking to customize their products.

Hanboost is currently crowdfunding the T1 on Kickstarter, where the basic model is discounted down to as little as US$89 from its expected retail price of $149. The Pro can be had for $119 (down from $179). You can also add on shaped wood, leather patches, and aluminum cards to experiment with.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Hanboost has previously launched and shipped numerous other maker-focused tools on Kickstarter, and has also racked up more than 1,350 backers for this one.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in August 2026, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends (starting at around $12 for US addresses).

Check out the T1 on Kickstarter.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.