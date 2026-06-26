© 2026 New Atlas
Electronics

Compact laser engraver levels up your DIY crafts setup

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
June 26, 2026
Compact laser engraver levels up your DIY crafts setup
The compact T1 is perfect for small studio desks, and for craft fairs with tight quarters for your stuff
The compact T1 is perfect for small studio desks, and for craft fairs with tight quarters for your stuff
View 4 Images
The compact T1 is perfect for small studio desks, and for craft fairs with tight quarters for your stuff
1/4
The compact T1 is perfect for small studio desks, and for craft fairs with tight quarters for your stuff
The T1 can engrave designs on leather, wood, fabric, coated acrylic, and more
2/4
The T1 can engrave designs on leather, wood, fabric, coated acrylic, and more
The T1's versatility and affordability make it a great choice to get started experimenting with laser engraving
3/4
The T1's versatility and affordability make it a great choice to get started experimenting with laser engraving
You can use the T1 on angled and vertical surfaces too
4/4
You can use the T1 on angled and vertical surfaces too
View gallery - 4 images

Laser engraving custom graphics can elevate your craft projects to make them feel more polished and personalized. A new tool for the job that we've just come across looks like a great entry point for beginners.

The Hanboost T1 is a compact engraver that works on leather, wood, coated acrylic, cork, fabric, and other craft materials. It features an enclosed design that makes it a safe choice for kids, and you can comfortably use it without safety goggles.

This cube-shaped device is designed for portability. It's just a little taller than a soda can, weighs only 14 oz (388 g), and can run off a power bank via its USB-C port. That means it won't take up a lot of room on your desk, and you can easily set it up at craft fairs and pop-ups to add personalized graphics to your products on demand.

Hanboost T1 Pocket Size Laser Engraver for DIY Enthusiasts

Designs can be loaded in from popular Windows and MacOS desktop software like LightBurn and LaserGRBL for detailed engraving work, as well as an Android mobile app for simple workflows.

The blue diode laser can engrave designs up to 2.36 x 1.57 in (60 x 40 mm) in size. Hanboost says you can expect dark, crisp engravings with 0.05-mm precision to perfectly execute detailed designs and intricate patterns. You can manually adjust the vertical focus of the head with its easily visible scale markings for better results with different materials.

The T1 can engrave designs on leather, wood, fabric, coated acrylic, and more
The T1 can engrave designs on leather, wood, fabric, coated acrylic, and more

You can get the basic T1 with a 500-mW laser head, or the Pro with a 1.6-W head. What's neat is that you can swap out the laser module on the basic variant anytime to upgrade its engraving performance, speed, and ability to work with more materials. That includes painted metal, bamboo, aluminum cards, and thick wood.

If you're working on larger objects like gift boxes and 3D-printed bases, an optional height extension stand can give the T1 additional clearance below the head. Plus, you can use it on angled and vertical surfaces as shown below:

You can use the T1 on angled and vertical surfaces too
You can use the T1 on angled and vertical surfaces too

That's a pretty handy piece of kit for makers who are starting out, DIY gifters, and craftspeople looking to customize their products.

Hanboost is currently crowdfunding the T1 on Kickstarter, where the basic model is discounted down to as little as US$89 from its expected retail price of $149. The Pro can be had for $119 (down from $179). You can also add on shaped wood, leather patches, and aluminum cards to experiment with.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Hanboost has previously launched and shipped numerous other maker-focused tools on Kickstarter, and has also racked up more than 1,350 backers for this one.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in August 2026, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends (starting at around $12 for US addresses).

Check out the T1 on Kickstarter.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

ElectronicsLaser EngraverDIYCraft3D PrintingKickstarter
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Meta-NFS device concentrates microwave energy into a zone smaller than 200 micrometers, about the width of a human hair, enabling electronics to be printed onto bone, tissue, and living plants
Electronics
Focused microwaves allow 3D printers to fuse circuits onto almost anything
A desktop-sized 3D printer can now write working electronic circuits directly onto a broad range of surfaces without burning them. The secret is microwaves, focused with surgical precision onto a spot no wider than a human hair.
Takolink makes watching videos on social media more, well, social
Electronics
15.6-inch screen instantly mirrors any phone without cables, apps or Wi-Fi
Described as a "phone-first portable wireless display," this new 15.6-inch IPS screen aims to take the effort – and the need for a network – out of mirroring tech. What's more, t'll work with almost any phone and doesn't require apps or extra setup.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!