© 2026 New Atlas
Energy

Supercapacitor cement is key to buildings that store their own power

By Ben Coxworth
October 08, 2026
Supercapacitor cement is key to buildings that store their own power
The 3D-printed cement-based supercapacitor, which is claimed to have a compressive strength similar to that of conventional concrete slabs utilized in the construction industry
The 3D-printed cement-based supercapacitor, which is claimed to have a compressive strength similar to that of conventional concrete slabs utilized in the construction industry
View 1 Image
The 3D-printed cement-based supercapacitor, which is claimed to have a compressive strength similar to that of conventional concrete slabs utilized in the construction industry
1/1
The 3D-printed cement-based supercapacitor, which is claimed to have a compressive strength similar to that of conventional concrete slabs utilized in the construction industry

In the not-too-distant future, a building's emergency lighting, fire alarms, sensors and other features could be powered not by fuel-burning generators or bulky battery packs, but by the actual material that the structure is already made of. That's because scientists have developed an experimental cement-based supercapacitor.

First of all, just what is the difference between batteries and supercapacitors? Well, whereas batteries utilize chemical reactions to store energy, supercapacitors do so electrostatically.

In practical terms, the result is that batteries have a much higher energy density than supercapacitors – plus they can store their charge for much longer periods of time – but supercapacitors have much faster charging and discharging speeds. The latter comes in handy when quick, powerful bursts of energy are required.

Additionally, supercapacitors last for many more charge/discharge cycles than batteries.

With these selling points in mind, a team of scientists from the Harbin Institute of Technology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences set out to develop a cement-based supercapacitor.

Paralleling research conducted by MIT, they started by combining carbon nanotubes, carbon black, and cement to form a printable electrode ink. Utilizing a 3D printer, that ink was then printed onto a small slab of concrete, in a pattern resembling interlocked fingers. When that ink was subsequently hydrated, its pores filled with water, allowing charged ions to easily travel between the printed electrodes.

When three of the supercapacitors were printed onto one slab and wired together, they were able to power a small array of LEDs. And although the device did function under moderate temperatures, it ceased to operate when the temperature dropped to about 0 ºF (-18 ºC). Future research will focus on improving cold-weather performance.

For its part, the cement itself was found to have a compressive strength comparable to that of commercial concrete commonly utilized in slabs and stairs.

And because supercapacitors do not hold a charge for very long, it is envisioned that the cement-based supercapacitor could be wired to a solar panel or some other renewable energy source, which would continuously keep it charged up and ready to go.

"If building materials could not only support structures but also store energy, sense their surroundings, and even interact with people, buildings would become more than passive shelters," says the Harbin Institute of Technology's Prof. Jing Zhong, corresponding author of the study. "They could become truly smart environments."

A paper on the research was recently published in the journal ACS Nano.

Source: American Chemical Society

Tags

EnergyHarbin Institute of TechnologyChinese Academy of SciencesAmerican Chemical SocietyCementSupercapacitor
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

There's magnesium, lithium, nickel and platinum in that thar seawater
Energy
A fraction of world's seawater could meet energy needs for generations
“Under the sea, Darling it’s better, Take it from me!” sang the crab in The Little Mermaid, and he may be right. Scientists say 0.1% of the world’s seawater has enough critical elements to last 50,000 years, and are now exploring their extraction.
A rendering of the planned Blue Economy VITAL 100 MW Kraaken
Energy
Floating data center would provide water and electricity to 32,000 homes
Some companies build a desalination plant and call it a day; others build a data center, while others, still, build power generation facilities. One project wants to build all three …into one facility …offshore …on a movable ship.
The C4 prototype has operated off Aguçadoura, northern Portugal, since 2023
Energy
100-ton buoy earns world-first wave energy certification
A Swedish device that mimics the human heart to turn ocean swells into electricity has just cleared a hurdle that's kept wave power sidelined for decades: it passed the strictest safety test in the marine energy industry.
Scientists have developed a method that rapidly turns the wet grounds into solid biofuel
Energy
Flame plasma pyrolysis process turns spent coffee grounds into biofuel
Humans generate wet coffee grounds equal to the weight of three Great Pyramids of Giza annually. These have fuel potential, but the moisture poses a challenge. Scientists have now developed a method that rapidly turns the wet grounds into solid biofuel.
This shape-shifting gel could store power for months
Energy
Morphing, color-changing liquid stores energy by “charging” into a gel
Batteries are typically the first thing that comes to mind as energy storage. Researchers have now demonstrated a strange yellow liquid energy storage system that “charges” by turning into a black goo and discharges to drive chemical reactions.
REDUCE changes nuclear waste into fuel and other valuable products
Energy
New process spins nuclear waste into radioactive 'gold'
The United States has about 94,000 tonnes of nuclear waste in storage, though that's a bit like calling all that gold in Fort Knox "waste." A new technique is being developed to recover its trapped value, unlocking billions of dollars in reusable fuel and high-value isotopes.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!