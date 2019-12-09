© 2019 New Atlas
Energy

Adaptive micro-pulse technology could drastically reduce EV charging times

By Ben Coxworth
December 09, 2019
Adaptive micro-pulse technolog...
According to GBatteries, its charging system may ultimately allow electric vehicles to be recharged in as little as five to 10 minutes
According to GBatteries, its charging system may ultimately allow electric vehicles to be recharged in as little as five to 10 minutes
View 2 Images
CCO Tim Sherstyuk, working at GBatteries' headquarters
1/2
CCO Tim Sherstyuk, working at GBatteries' headquarters
According to GBatteries, its charging system may ultimately allow electric vehicles to be recharged in as little as five to 10 minutes
2/2
According to GBatteries, its charging system may ultimately allow electric vehicles to be recharged in as little as five to 10 minutes

It's no secret that many people don't like the limited battery range of electric cars. If those batteries could be recharged much quicker, though, that range might not be so off-putting. That's where GBatteries' new pulse-based system comes in – it may one day be capable of safely recharging an EV battery in a matter of minutes instead of hours.

In typical charging systems, a consistent current is continuously sent to the battery. That current is increased in fast chargers – this unfortunately degrades the battery over time, decreasing its ability to hold a charge. Additionally, overheating of the battery can occur, potentially even causing fires.

Ottawa, Canada-based GBatteries is developing a fast-charging system that reportedly gets around such problems, by delivering a constantly-varying current in successive micro-pulses. An artificial intelligence-based system continuously checks the battery's impedance and other factors, determining when those pulses can be sent – and at what voltage – without harming the battery.

"Right now, when a battery is charged, because of the charging protocol that is used – constant current, constant voltage – it's a one-size-fits-all approach, and nothing's really adapted," Chief Commercial Officer and company co-founder Tim Sherstyuk tells us. "The battery is charged at high resistance, so there's a lot of heat that ends up being generated, and irreversible chemical reactions happen."

"With our technology, we're able to identify the threshold during which irreversible chemistry begins to happen, and we charge the battery as much as we can up to that point using a pulse, and then stop, and then do it again and again and again."

CCO Tim Sherstyuk, working at GBatteries' headquarters
CCO Tim Sherstyuk, working at GBatteries' headquarters

The system should reportedly work with any lithium-ion battery (for a car, smartphone or anything else) utilizing off-the-shelf electronics that could be integrated either into the charger, or into the device that's being charged. That said, the AI algorithms would need to be adapted in order for the system to work best with a given make/model of battery's specific chemistry.

It is hoped that once the technology is developed further, it could allow an electric car to be recharged from near-empty in as little as five to 10 minutes – although this would depend on the power of the fast-charging station. The system could then be licensed to automakers, electronics companies, or other clients. It may be some time before that happens, however.

"For something like a consumer vehicle, it's going to be a while," says Sherstyuk. "The typical design cycle for a vehicle is five to seven years. And you also need to take technology validation into account. We're working with electric vehicle manufacturers today, but it's a long process."

Company website: GBatteries

Tags

EnergyEV ChargingBatteriesNew Atlas Audio
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More