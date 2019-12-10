© 2019 New Atlas
Ecology photo awards showcase Australia's stunning biodiversity

By James Holloway
December 10, 2019
Peter Salt was short-listed in the Animals sub-category for this shot of a common Sydney octopus
The Ecological Society of Australia has revealed the winners of its 2019 Ecology in Action photography competition, which captures some of Australia’s most stunning creatures and habitats. Let's take a look.

Photographer Alex Pike was the overall winner with this entry in the Animals sub-category. The shot captures an endangered southern hairy crayfish, which can only be found along a 50-km stretch of stream in the Illawarra Range of mountains in New South Wales.

Overall runner-up was Marcia Riederer with a shot of a ghost mushroom growing on a tree trunk one the Bellarine Peninsula in Victoria. Its eerie green bioluminescence is thought to attract insects to disperse spores. The photo also scooped first place in the Plants and Fungi sub-category.

The awards also recognize mobile phone photography, with this shot of a cuckoo wasp by Pamela Walsh winning in that category.

The winners were chosen from more than 350 entries, and announced at the society’s conference in Launceston in November. You can see all the winners, and highlights from the commendations and short-listed entries in this image gallery.

Source: The Ecological Society of Australia

James Holloway
James writes about science and technology from his home in rural East Anglia. Whether it's the internet, nature, video games or AI, he pays particular heed to the flash points with culture, society and the planet.
