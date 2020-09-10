© 2020 New Atlas
COVID-19 doing little to slow climate change, WMO report reveals

By Nick Lavars
September 09, 2020
A new report has painted a bleak picture for the health of the planet despite the impact of COVID-19
As much of the world went into lockdown due to the novel coronavirus in early 2020, scientists observed some notable declines in air pollution and carbon dioxide emissions. A few months on, we are learning more and more about how this fits into the overall picture of climate change, with a new report from the World Meteorological Organization revealing concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are continuing to soar to record levels, with no signs of slowing down.

The coronavirus lockdowns that brought much of global society to a standstill this year led to a sharp decline in global carbon emissions. This drop was described as “extreme” by scientists analyzing the trend in May, with daily global carbon dioxide emissions dropping by as much as 17 percent at the height of the stay-at-home measures.

However, analysis published around the same time showed that atmospheric carbon dioxide had continued to hit record highs. While seemingly counter-intuitive, these revelations actually served as a useful indicator of how it will take more than short-term corrections to reverse the long-term trend of global warming, given the considerable momentum built up after decades of largely unchecked emissions.

A new report, titled United in Science 2020 and compiled by scientists from the UN, the Global Carbon Project, the UK Met Office and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, illustrates the continuation of this trend, even while much of the world still grapples with the pandemic and its disruption to everyday life.

Scientists measure the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere as parts per million (ppm), with levels below 350 ppm considered to be safe for a livable planet. The new report reveals a number of new records at monitoring stations around the world, with levels of 414.38 ppm measured in July at Mauna Loa in Hawaii, up from 411.74 ppm last year, and 410.04 ppm being measured at Cape Grim in Australia, up from 407.83 in July of last year.

“This has been an unprecedented year for people and planet,” says UN Secretary-General António Guterres. “The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives worldwide. At the same time, the heating of our planet and climate disruption has continued apace. Never before has it been so clear that we need long-term, inclusive, clean transitions to tackle the climate crisis and achieve sustainable development. We must turn the recovery from the pandemic into a real opportunity to build a better future. We need science, solidarity and solutions.”

The full report can be accessed online here.

Source: World Meteorological Organization

Daishi
There are climate change deniers but a position I don't seem to see people take very often is that it's read but most efforts to do anything but slow it are likely to be futile. I think we always knew it would take a massive change to the way of life in most industrialized countries to change the path we are on, that's exactly what happened with the pandemic and it's still not even close to enough. In some countries like the US they have decent unemployment benefits for people impacted by the stay at home order but in some other countries such as the Philippines people are suffering going several months now with no means to earn a living and they are out of money to pay bills or buy food. I've helped a few people there that I know because their government wont but if this year hasn't had a significant enough impact on carbon emissions to matter it's hard to imagine society ever adopting sufficiently extreme measures for the sake of just slowing climate change. Most people I know now work from home. Many/most countries still don't allow international travel, my company has banned all air travel, and I rarely see planes in the sky any more. If the measures put in place this year aren't enough then what is?

