© 2026 New Atlas
Environment

Study predicts when the last plants on Earth will die

By Mike McRae
June 29, 2026
Study predicts when the last plants on Earth will die
Plant seedling growing in soil
The last plants on Earth could survive longer than we once thought.
View 0 Images

One day, far in the future, a leaf will turn brown and crumble to dust, representing the end of all plants on Earth. Without a crystal ball, nobody knows for certain when that day will come.

A number of studies have made valiant attempts to predict how long the vegetative biosphere has left, with some early guesses placing this date as soon as 100 million years from now. Others think plants have a little longer, closer to a billion years.

Jacob Haqq-Misra and Eric Wolf, researchers with the charity Blue Marble Space, argue in their recently published paper that Earth could stay green for nearly 1.9 billion years or more, depending on how the future plays out.

There are a lot of caveats to consider in these kinds of calculations.

Sure, there’s little we can do about the slow expansion of our Sun into a red giant, slowly baking our relatively tiny ball of organic-crusted rock to a crisp in the next few billion years. But future humans – or whatever sentient minds persist on our planet in eons to come – could either hasten the demise of life, or extend it with some kinds of ingenious geohacking solutions that buy us time against our star’s death.

Even if we ignore interventions of any sort, evolution could yet deliver new tools that overcome ecological challenges in ways we can barely imagine.

With that in mind, there are restrictions on what today’s photosynthesizing organisms can achieve that can inform our predictions of future life.

Haqq-Misra and Wolf assess future climates at intervals by taking into account increasing solar radiation and decreasing carbon dioxide, arriving at two trajectories – one where CO2 remains steady as surface temperatures rise, and one where carbon dioxide levels drop before temperatures become a problem.

Modelling temperature rise as the limiting factor, we can expect a slow rise of just over 20 degrees Celsius (a little under 40 degrees Fahrenheit) over the next 1.5 billion years. Over the next half a billion years, the increase will accelerate, adding another 40 degrees Celsius.

The result would be roast vegetables, with the hardiest of plants vanishing somewhere around the 1.87 billion CE. Give or take.

What if changes in weathering accelerate carbon’s scrubbing from the atmosphere?

As we’re tragically discovering, concentrations of carbon in our atmosphere are subject to a variety of balances. Burning fossil fuels is just one factor, with biological and geological processes belching out and soaking up carbon at the whim of tectonic forces, atmospheric conditions, and ocean currents.

In that scenario, CO2 could drop from just over 400 parts per million to just over 30 parts per million in just 1 billion years. Few plants could manage such a scarcity of carbon, which in the most optimistic of cases might see them struggle to survive 1.84 billion years from now.

Either way, salads can anticipate extinction well before the 2 billion year mark, assuming pockets of water remain after the last of our oceans vaporize in about 1.5 billion years.

That’s not to say microbial life couldn’t persist deep underground by then, pushing the dying gasps of Earth’s biosphere forward another billion years.

So smell the roses while you still can.

This research was published in JGR Atmospheres.

Fact-checked by Bronwyn Thompson

Editor's note: This story was originally published on our dedicated Health & Science site Refractor.io a week ago.

Tags

EnvironmentPlantsExtinctionPhotosynthesisEarthSun
No comments
Mike McRae
Mike McRae
Mike is a highly respected science journalist, having written and edited news on innovation, discovery, and technology for more than 20 years. He is also a published author with the University of Queensland Press (Tribal Science: Brains, Beliefs, and Bad Ideas and Unwell: What Makes a Disease a Disease?), and has worked extensively teaching science and producing educational resources.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The San Andreas Fault stretches 750 miles (1,200 km) through California, indicating where the Pacific plate and the North American plate meet
Environment
'Critically stressed' US earthquake fault reaches 1,000-year pressure peak
The volatile seismic zone along the roughly 750-mile San Andreas Fault beneath California are "critically stressed" – a level of pressure that has reached its highest point in 1,000 years – increasing the likelihood of a big earthquake hitting the US.
The acid from spent car batteries can now be used to produce clean hydrogen, thanks to research out of the University of Cambridge
Environment
Making clean fuel (and profits) from plastic waste and battery acid
In a triple win for green research, scientists at the University of Cambridge have developed a new sunlight-activated reactor that uses one waste stream to tackle another – all while producing clean hydrogen, and promising to be profitable at scale.
Pig-boar hybrids, like the one pictured above, are not unusual but the Fukushima environment offered scientists a unique natural experiment - watching hybrid populations breed at hyperspeed.
Environment
Pig-boar hybrids in Fukushima evacuation zone rewrite wild genomes
When escaped domestic pigs bred with wild boar after the Fukushima evacuation, researchers gained a rare chance to observe large-scale hybridization. The result offers a new lens on how fast-breeding traits can quietly reshape wildlife genetics.
A kea up close
Environment
Watch: Disabled parrot takes up jousting to stay king of the keas
A disabled kea has invented a bizarre jousting technique that helped turn him into the undefeated alpha male of his circus. While parrots are known for their smarts, this level of individual benefit shows some real ingenuity and resourcefulness.
The Earth's rotation is slowing down, and a new study says human activity is to blame
Environment
How melting ice sheets are adding more time to your day
The Earth's rotation has never been perfectly stable, but for most of its history the changes were tiny and natural. Now, a new study shows human-induced climate change is altering it while lengthening days at unprecedented rates.
How an earthquake stops provides key insights into why some are particularly damaging
Environment
Earthquake 'whiplash' seen in large seismic events for the first time
Newly observed negative-phase waveforms in earthquake data has alerted scientists to a previously unrecognized feature of the "big ones" that occur when tectonic plates clash – and it may help us engineer safer structures in response to the movement.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!