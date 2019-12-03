© 2019 New Atlas
Ecology photography winners showcase nature at its most beautiful

By James Holloway
December 03, 2019
Andrew Whitworth took the People and Nature award for this remarkable shot of a female three-toed sloth crossing a road
Andrew Whitworth took the People and Nature award for this remarkable shot of a female three-toed sloth crossing a road
Sanne Govaert won The Art of Ecology student award for this shot of a tiny mycena mushroom inside a rotting tree trunk
Sanne Govaert won The Art of Ecology student award for this shot of a tiny mycena mushroom inside a rotting tree trunk
Roberto García Roa won the overall award for this photograph of a Malagasy tree boa
Roberto García Roa won the overall award for this photograph of a Malagasy tree boa
The overall student winner was Nilanjan Chatterjee with this shot of a male plumbeous water-redstart preying upon waterborne insects
The overall student winner was Nilanjan Chatterjee with this shot of a male plumbeous water-redstart preying upon waterborne insects
Roberto García Roa took a third award, in the Up Close and Personal category, for this photograph of a scorpion fluorescing under ultraviolet light
Roberto García Roa took a third award, in the Up Close and Personal category, for this photograph of a scorpion fluorescing under ultraviolet light
Pablo Javier Merlo took the student award in the Dynamic Ecosystems category for this shot of a cow and chimango by the Beagle Channel in the Andes
Pablo Javier Merlo took the student award in the Dynamic Ecosystems category for this shot of a cow and chimango by the Beagle Channel in the Andes
Overall winner Roberto García Roa also scooped the Dynamic Ecosystems award for this shot of an ant ensnared by a spider much smaller in size
Overall winner Roberto García Roa also scooped the Dynamic Ecosystems award for this shot of an ant ensnared by a spider much smaller in size
The student award in the Khristian V. Valencia
The student award in the Individuals and Populations category went to Khristian V. Valencia for this shot of a cloudy snake watching its prey
Andrew Whitworth took the People and Nature award for this remarkable shot of a female three-toed sloth crossing a road
Andrew Whitworth took the People and Nature award for this remarkable shot of a female three-toed sloth crossing a road
Khristian V. Valencia won the student award in the Up Close and Personal category with this capture of a harlequin frog in the tropical forest of El Chocó, western Colombia
Khristian V. Valencia won the student award in the Up Close and Personal category with this capture of a harlequin frog in the tropical forest of El Chocó, western Colombia
Mikhail Kapychka was the overall runner up with this photo of autumnal birch trees
Mikhail Kapychka was the overall runner up with this photo of autumnal birch trees
Gergana Daskalov was the student winner in the People and Nature category, with this photograph showing a so-called retrogressive thaw slump, a slope collapse caused by thawing permafrost, on Qikiqtaruk-Herschel Island in Canada
Gergana Daskalov was the student winner in the People and Nature category, with this photograph showing a so-called retrogressive thaw slump, a slope collapse caused by thawing permafrost, on Qikiqtaruk-Herschel Island in Canada
Felix Fornoff won the Individuals and Populations award for this photo of leafcutter bee nests
Felix Fornoff won the Individuals and Populations award for this photo of leafcutter bee nests
Peter Hudson took The Art of Ecology award for this aerial shot of flamingos flying in a heart shape over Lake Magadi in Kenya's Rift Valley
Peter Hudson took The Art of Ecology award for this aerial shot of flamingos flying in a heart shape over Lake Magadi in Kenya's Rift Valley
Gergana Daskalova won the student Ecology in Action award for this shot of drone operators preparing to photography changes in tundra vegetation due to the climate crisis
Gergana Daskalova won the student Ecology in Action award for this shot of drone operators preparing to photography changes in tundra vegetation due to the climate crisis
Molly Penny took this photo of a rhino undergoing a horn trim to reduce its appeal to poachers. Penny won the Ecology in Action award for her efforts
Molly Penny took this photo of a rhino undergoing a horn trim to reduce its appeal to poachers. Penny won the Ecology in Action award for her efforts
Andrea Parisi was commended for this shot taken at a colony of gannets on Helgoland
Andrea Parisi was commended for this shot taken at a colony of gannets on Helgoland
Ed Hall earned a commendation for this photograph of parasitic wasp Venturia canescens
Ed Hall earned a commendation for this photograph of parasitic wasp Venturia canescens
Tessa Driessen was commended for this beautiful shot of a misty crater lake on Java, Indonesia
Tessa Driessen was commended for this beautiful shot of a misty crater lake on Java, Indonesia
Peter Hudson photographed this bee-eater regurgitating indigestible remains, earning a commendation from the judges
Peter Hudson photographed this bee-eater regurgitating indigestible remains, earning a commendation from the judges
Veronica Nava was commended for this capture of an unfurling fern in the Alps
Veronica Nava was commended for this capture of an unfurling fern in the Alps
Gergana Daskalova was commended for this shot of a peregrine falcon on Qikiqtaruk-Hercshel Island of the coast of Yukon, Canada
Gergana Daskalova was commended for this shot of a peregrine falcon on Qikiqtaruk-Hercshel Island of the coast of Yukon, Canada
Emilie Ellis earned a commendation for this shot of a sleeping glass frog in Costa Rica
Emilie Ellis earned a commendation for this shot of a sleeping glass frog in Costa Rica
Roberto García Roa was commended for this capture of grooming macaques, taken in Malaysia
Roberto García Roa was commended for this capture of grooming macaques, taken in Malaysia
Nigel Taylor took this photograph of Malaysian macaques
Nigel Taylor took this photograph of Malaysian macaques scavenging discard junk food, earning a commendation
Hannah Westhenry was commended for this photograph of Gulfoss waterfall in Iceland
Hannah Westhenry was commended for this photograph of Gulfoss waterfall in Iceland
Commended: Ben Goodheart for this photo of an Angolan green snake predating a foam nest frog
Commended: Ben Goodheart for this photo of an Angolan green snake predating a foam nest frog
Roberto García Roa was also commended for this creative shot of apparent light distortion around a stick insect
Roberto García Roa was also commended for this creative shot of apparent light distortion around a stick insect
Peter Hudson was again commended for this shot of a female lion with a warthog piglet in her jaws
Peter Hudson was again commended for this shot of a female lion with a warthog piglet in her jaws
Katherine Mullin earned a commendation for this shot of a sleeping chameleon in Madagascar
Katherine Mullin earned a commendation for this shot of a sleeping chameleon in Madagascar
Ellie Kent was commended for this striking photo of a green crested lizard
Ellie Kent was commended for this striking photo of a green crested lizard

The British Ecological Society has unveiled the winners of its Capturing Ecology photography competition. The photographs, all either taken by ecologists or students, were taken all over the world, and capture both the beauty and frailty of the natural world.

Roberto García Roa won the overall award for this photograph of a Malagasy tree boa. “Unfortunately, many areas of Madagascar are suffering huge anthropic pressures including poaching and fires, and big snakes are becoming increasingly difficult to see,” the postdoctoral researcher at the University of Valencia says of his winning entry. “During my visit to Madagascar, I had the pleasure of finding this outstanding snake and photographing it. To offer a dramatic scenario reflecting the conditions that these snakes are suffering, I used an external red light as a source of light and severe blurring to capture the environment.”

Roberto García Roa won the overall award for this photograph of a Malagasy tree boa
Roberto García Roa won the overall award for this photograph of a Malagasy tree boa

“This stunning image not only captures the beauty of the Malagasy tree boa, which is endemic to the island of Madagascar, but also its vulnerability, especially to hunting and fire,” adds Professor Richard Bardgett, President of the British Ecological Society. “A remarkable image and deserving winner.” Roa also won the awards in the Up Close and Personal and Dynamic Ecosystems categories.

The overall student winner was Nilanjan Chatterjee with this shot of a male plumbeous water-redstart preying upon waterborne insects
The overall student winner was Nilanjan Chatterjee with this shot of a male plumbeous water-redstart preying upon waterborne insects

Meanwhile, Nilanjan Chatterjee was overall student winner. The PhD student at the Wildlife Institute of India won with a shot of a male plumbeous water-redstart preying upon waterborne insects.

Mikhail Kapychka was the overall runner up with this photo of autumnal birch trees
Mikhail Kapychka was the overall runner up with this photo of autumnal birch trees

Mikhail Kapychka was the overall runner up with a photo of autumnal birch trees.

The winners were chosen by a six-strong panel of ecologists and wildlife photographers. They will be on display from February 11 2020 at the Ulster Museum in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

You can view all the winning entries, and the runners up, in our accompanying gallery.

Source: British Ecological Society

