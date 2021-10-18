McDonald's to trial McPlant plant-based burger in the US

McDonald's is preparing to bring a plant-based burger co-developed with Beyond Meat stateside for a trial run in a handful of restaurants. The McPlant is promised to offer the "iconic" taste of a McDonald's burger with all the trimmings, though the firm is remaining tight-lipped about a wider rollout.

Just as fellow fast-food giants Burger King and KFC have done in recent years, McDonald's is looking to expand its menu to include purely plant-based options, and began trialing its first such offering, the PLT, in Europe and Canada in 2019.

The McPlant patty being served up as part of these upcoming US trials is made from plant-based ingredients including peas, rice and potatoes. It will come on a sesame seed bun, along with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard and a slice of American cheese.

McDonald's has previously tested the McPlant in Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria and the UK. Starting November 3, the McPlant will be introduced for a limited time in eight US restaurants in Irving and Carrollton, Texas, Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana and El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, California.

According to the company, the small-scale tests will help it gauge how plant-based patties can be integrated into its kitchen operations. It says it will provide updates on wider availability following these trials.

Source: McDonald's