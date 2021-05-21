© 2021 New Atlas
Environment

Study suggests sea squirts could be used to track microplastics

By Ben Coxworth
May 21, 2021
Study suggests sea squirts cou...
The tunicate Clavelina robusta – also known as the sea squirt
The tunicate Clavelina robusta – also known as the sea squirt
View 2 Images
A diagram depicting the water circulation within a C. Robusta – red dots signify larger particles while green dots are smaller ones
1/2
A diagram depicting the water circulation within a C. Robusta – red dots signify larger particles while green dots are smaller ones
The tunicate Clavelina robusta – also known as the sea squirt
2/2
The tunicate Clavelina robusta – also known as the sea squirt

The problem of marine microplastics pollution is steadily getting worse, so it's vitally important to monitor the amount of such plastic waste that's currently present in the world's oceans. According to a new study, a simple sea creature may better allow scientists to do so.

Microplastics are created when larger pieces of discarded plastic degrade and fall apart. The resulting particles are very small – even microscopic – and make their way into the flesh of fish that eat them. When people eat those fish, they in turn consume those microplastic particles, potentially leading to health problems.

Because the particles are so tiny, it's difficult to efficiently gather them from the ocean. However, scientists recently discovered that microplastics readily accumulate in marine invertebrates known as tunicates. Found in plentiful numbers throughout the world, these creatures continuously draw in and expel large amounts of water, since they're filter feeders.

A diagram depicting the water circulation within a C. Robusta – red dots signify larger particles while green dots are smaller ones
A diagram depicting the water circulation within a C. Robusta – red dots signify larger particles while green dots are smaller ones

In lab tests, tunicates by the scientific name of Clavelina robusta (aka sea squirts) were kept in tanks containing polystyrene nanoparticles, then "harvested" and put through a chemical digestion process. That process broke down the tunicates' tissue, leaving the microplastics and other residual organic compounds behind. A technique known as asymmetrical-flow field flow fractionation was then used to separate the microplastics from those compounds.

Next, the plastic nanoparticles were placed on a custom-designed chip that caused them to cluster together, making them easier to detect and quantify. Finally, Raman spectroscopy was utilized to determine their chemical structure.

Although the scientists knew that these particles were polystyrene, samples gathered in the wild could consist of numerous types of plastic. Knowing which ones were most common, and in what amounts, could help identify their source.

The research was carried out by a team from the US-based National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the European Commission's Joint Research Centre. It is described in a paper that was recently published in the journal Microplastics and Nanoplastics.

Source: NIST

Tags

EnvironmentMicroplasticPollutionNISTOcean
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More