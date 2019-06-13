eRockit pedal e-moto stylishly multiplies your muscle powerView gallery - 4 images
Pedal-assist electric bikes have really taken off in the last few years, offering a last mile transport option that won't leave you out of breath when you ride to work. While many designs focus on looking like a traditional bicycle, the eRockit out of Germany definitely has more moto than bike about it.
Traditionally, a moped would describe a small motorcycle sporting bike pedals where the rider could pedal away from standstill and then have the small engine kick in for the remainder of the journey. More recently, the term has been used for low-power motorbikes that don't have any pedals.
The eRockit is not quite a moped, nor is it a pedal-assist bicycle, but sort of blurs the line between the two. In fact, its makers say that it's operated like a bicycle but offers motorcycle-like performance – with boasts of fast acceleration and a top speed of more than 80 km/h (50 mph) from its clutch-free direct drive being made.
That brushless, permanent magnet synchronous motor is reported to offer up to 16 kW of power, and serves to multiply leg-pumping action by over 50 times. Range from the 6.6 kWh battery pack is given as over 120 km (74.5 mi) per four hour charge.
Riding the eRockit seems simple enough. You don your helmet, sit astride the motorbike-like machine and start pedaling – with the company saying that the rider then "experiences a breathtaking forward thrust while pedaling with relatively little effort."
Detailed specs are a little thin on the ground, but the striking eRockit is built around an aluminum frame, rocks light alloy rims, disc braking, integrated lighting and has a total weight of 120 kg (265 lb), not including the rider.
The e-moto has undergone over 150,000 km (more than 93,200 mi) of test rides and has now been officially launched at the Ullsteinhaus in Berlin. The 2019 eRockit series e-motos are priced at €11,850 (about US$13,350). It's probably a good idea to check local road regulations before parting with your cash though. The video below shows some eRockits in action.
Source: eRockit Systems
