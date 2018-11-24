This isn't the first time that a rocket launch has been seen from orbit. The crew of Gemini 7 witnessed the lift off of Gemini 6A in 1965, but it isn't easy. Not only does the spacecraft have to be in the right place and at the right distance, but the small flame of a rocket against the glare of the Earth means that the launch has to take place at a time when the sun is still rising or setting at the pad location.