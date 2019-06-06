It all seems a bit reminiscent of the early days of the car industry to our ears – particularly the famous late 1800s rule where any self-propelled vehicle had to have a man walking in front of it with a big red flag. Then again, I might change my tune if my kid got splattered by a silent but deadly EV, and it's certainly going to be an important step for blind pedestrians, who are reportedly already breaking canes on EVs and hybrids.