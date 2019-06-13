When signs of an ocean on Europa were sent back to Earth by NASA's unmanned Voyager and Galileo spacecraft, it boosted hopes that it might be home to some form of extraterrestrial life. Unfortunately, this was tempered by the fact that the infrared spectrometer carried by the Galileo probe showed that the water ice on the surface was laced with magnesium sulfate salts, which are better known to most people as Epsom salts.