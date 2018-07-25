Through data from Voyager 1 and Galileo, Nordheim's team found that the radiation dosage on Europa is very uneven, with intense radiation in oval-shaped zones around the equator connected at the tips, while the poles get less exposure. NASA says that this fact will be of great importances to NASA's Europa Clipper mission that is scheduled to launch sometime around 2022. This will go into orbit around Jupiter and make about 45 close flybys of Europa to carry out a detailed survey. Another mission that would benefit from the new maps is a proposed Europa lander.