Such software is important because it can take up to 24 minutes for a radio signal to travel between Mars and Earth, so the rover needs to be able to make its own decisions. It does so with the help of a mast-mounted stereo navigation camera system for digital topographic mapping. This allows the rover to judge the distance traveled more accurately than that of counting the number of times the wheels turn, as NASA's Curiosity rover does. Since wheels slip, the rover can blunder into an obstacle without realizing that it was too close.