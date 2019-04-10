Red dwarf stars are often considered a good start in the search for life – they're the most common type of stars in the Universe, and are relatively cool and small compared to the Sun. The problem is, that means planets need to tuck up closer to the star to stay warm enough for liquid water to pool on the surface. And being that close means they are subjected to intense ultraviolet and X-ray radiation, particularly during regular solar flares, which would be enough to kill most life on Earth today.