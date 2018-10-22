To get a better understanding, the HAZMAT project examined the flare frequency of 12 red dwarf stars that were relatively young – about 40 million years old. Hubble looked at spikes in ultraviolet light from these stars, and found that they regularly gave off flares that were far more energetic than anything the Sun is capable of. These flares were between 100 and 1,000 times more powerful than those given off by older stars, with one flare in particular (dubbed the "Hazflare") increasing the star's brightness in ultraviolet light by a factor of 193.