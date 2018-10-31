A second study presented at the AAO Annual Meeting, from researchers at the Sheba Medical Center in Israel, examined the eyes of subjects with a family history of Alzheimer's but who had not yet begun to display any symptoms of the disease. This research revealed a noticeable thinning of the inner layer of the retina could be identified in subjects with a genetic history of Alzheimer's. Subsequent brain scans found that the retinal thinning correlated with a reduction in the size of the hippocampus. The researchers hypothesize that this retinal thinning may be an effective biomarker signaling the onset of Alzheimer's long before major clinical symptoms appear.