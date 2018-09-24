Home security camera won't waste time recording feline intrudersView gallery - 6 images
A Bureau of Justice report noted that there were over 3 million burglaries in the US during 2016, which might lead you to consider installing a security system to keep watch over your home while you're out. A Californian startup has launched an easy setup, wire-free, battery-operated smart home security camera called the Eyecloud Cam. And it's been designed to eliminate false alerts caused by non-human intruders.
The Eyecloud Cam's default mode is stand-by, where its PIR and night vision sensors are primed for action. In this state, the included 6,000 mAh battery is reported good for 6 months of use between charges, not quite as impressive as Anker's EyeCam but the expected retail price of this model is a more budget friendly US$119.
Eyecloud says that thanks to AI algorithms cooked into the unit, the camera will only record between 10 and 30 second footage bursts and notify the home owner when a person is detected, not when an animal or object passes in front of the lens.
That footage is capture at 1080p resolution and the weather-sealed Cam rocks 110 degree field of view and two-way audio. The camera head can be rotated for installation ease via a magnetic mount.
It pairs with a mobile iOS/Android app for remote operation, live viewing (including the ability to zoom in and out) and notification alerts. The 6.7 inch (17 cm) tall, 1.9 inch (4.8 cm) diameter, 0.66 lb (0.3 kg) camera has 8 GB of internal memory to store encrypted incident footage, and there will be an optional cloud storage at an as-yet-unannounced additional cost coming too.
"When the internal storage reaches maximum capacity, the oldest videos are automatically erased, making space for the latest ones," explained the company to its Kickstarter backers. "If you wish to save certain videos, you can upload them to your phone via app." Users will also be able to set up profiles with the cloud storage subscription package, so that the faces of family and friends won't trigger alerts.
The Eyecloud Cam has launched on Kickstarter, where the project has already met its campaign target. Pledges start at US$99 and, if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in November. The video below has more.
Sources: Eyecloud, Kickstarter
