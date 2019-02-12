At this point it is all good for Facebook to state the goal of working with experts, in ethical and sensitive ways, but the response so far from experts in the field is that no one has any idea what the technology is doing, how it is generating its results, who is reviewing these results, and if it is actually causing more harm than good. All we know for sure is that at least 10 people a day around the world are having the police or emergency services show up on their doorstep after being called by Facebook.