GJ 3470b is only the second of these planets ever found, and it may hold the key to why they're so rare. This hot Neptune orbits the star Gliese 3470, about 96 light-years away in the direction of the constellation Cancer. Being so close to its parent star means GJ 3470b is broiling away as the gas in its atmosphere heats up to the point where it escapes into space, forming a giant cloud around the planet. And since that thick atmosphere constitutes up to 20 percent of the planet's mass, GJ 3470b is shrinking at an unprecedented rate.