One of the many useful things our bodies do on their own is rid themselves of proteins that are no longer of use. Whether the proteins are defective, toxic or simply surplus to requirements, our cellular machinery can act swiftly and decisively when shedding this dead weight. But by figuring out new ways to control this process, scientists hope to uncover new treatments for a host of degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and they've just discovered some new levers in the form of fluctuating hormone levels triggered by exercise and fasting.