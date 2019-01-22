Despite a long history of anecdotal use, the science behind fecal transplantation is still in its infancy. Altering a person's gut microbiome via a fecal transplant has proved mildly successful across a variety of different trials, but results have proved frustratingly inconsistent. The mixed results have led some researchers to try to understand whether there are particular fecal donors whose poop is more effective than others. A new study has investigated this "super-donor" phenomenon, suggesting that it does indeed exist.