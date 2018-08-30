Ferrari's $48.4 million 250 GT may have just broken the auction world record, but it wasn't the only curvaceous car from the Prancing Horse to turn heads at Pebble Beach this year. The event also saw the world premiere of the new 488 Pista Spider as part of the 2018 Concours d'Elegance, revealing a muscular V8 convertible very much tuned for the track.