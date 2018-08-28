In 2016, Jaguar was the first premium car manufacturer to join Formula E, and later this year it will stage the world's first all-electric production-based international race series. The Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY will be the main support championship to FIA Formula E, run over 20 races in 10 cities utilizing the same race circuits on the same weekends. The good thing about the series is that the cars are prepared and shipped for you, so all you need to do is pay the money and turn up to race. If you or your company wish to be one of the twenty cars involved in the inaugural 2018/2019 season, email Jaguar: general.enquiries@jaguarracing.com. It won't be cheap, but flying into all these cities as one of the stars of the show offers a priceless automotive experience of the first order.