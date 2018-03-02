As the first all-electric production vehicle from the luxury automaker, the Jaguar I-Pace boasts some specs that will rival some long-range electric cars

After first flagging a move into the EV space with the announcement of the I-Pace Concept in 2016, Jaguar has now made good on that promise with the official reveal of its first all-electric production car. The I-Pace SUV boasts some specs to rival long-range electric cars, along with impressive fast-charging numbers to keep time-poor owners on the move.







We were certainly impressed with the appearance of the I-Pace Concept when Jaguar first revealed it to the world in 2016, and little appears to have changed in the move to production, at least from the outside. The coupe-like outline, with its low stance and curved rear windows, are inspired by the Jaguar C-X75, though the family-oriented SUV doesn't tease the same aerodynamics of that electric supercar concept from 2010.

Its shape does offer a drag coefficient of 0.29, which isn't bad at all for an all-wheel drive high-riding family car. It will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.5 seconds, with twin electric motors built in-house at Jaguar drawing power from a 90-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Range is listed at 240 mi (386 km), which puts the I-Pace on par with the Tesla Model X 75D at 381 km (237 mi), but short of the 470 km (292 mi) promised by the electric Kona compact SUV that Hyundai announced this week.

Also impressive is the claimed fast-charging capabilities of the I-Pace. Jaguar says owners will be able to hit 80 percent charge in 40 minutes using publicly available 100-kW DC rapid chargers. At home, the 80 percent mark can be reached in just over 10 hours using a 230V/32A AC wall box (7 kW).

Connected technologies include a new navigation system built for Jaguar's EVs that displays range and charging status and takes into account the topography of selected routes and previous journeys to personalize data based in individual driving styles. This is displayed on the dual-screen Touch Pro Duo infotainment system that debuted in last year's Range Rover Velar.

The EV SUV will also come equipped with Alexa skills that work with the Jaguar InControl Remote App for smartphones. This will allow owners to use their voice to find out things like "is my car locked?" and "do I have enough charge to get to work?"