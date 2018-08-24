Superfast: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ breaks cover at Monterey Car WeekView gallery - 23 images
Lamborghini has finally fully unveiled the Aventador SVJ, whose Jota suffix denotes its track focus. The Aventador SVJ's unveil in Monterey, California at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance includes a special edition SVJ 63, paying homage to the company's founding in 1963.
The new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ made its first mark with its dominating run around the Nurburgring race track, setting a 6:44.97 minute record around the 20.6-kilometer course. Only 900 units of the SVJ will be made.
Hallmarks of the Aventador SVJ includes its strong performance upgrades, including 770 horsepower (566 kW) at 8,500 rpm and 531 pound-feet (720 Nm) of torque at 6,750 rpm. The car weighs only 3,362 lb (1,525 kg) for a weight-to-power of 1.98 kg/hp. Acceleration from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes only 2.8 seconds, and it reaches 200 km/h (124 mph) in just 8.6 seconds. Top speed in the Aventador SVJ is over 217 mph (350 km/h).
It's all about the aero
Aerodynamics play a large part in the SVJ's capabilities. Enhanced from the standard Aventador SV model, the SVJ's aero figures improve downforce by over 40 percent, resulting in a drag coefficient improvement of one percent. Integrated side fins in the new front bumper, a new air intake, and active aerodynamics from Lamborghini's Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) technologies are highlights.
Most of that improvement (about 70 percent of it) comes from upper-body changes. This begins with a disconnected front splitter and hood-top air outlet to direct airflow, and side air intake modifications. Below the Aventador SVJ are more aero improvements, accounting for the other 30 percent of the car's improved aerodynamics. These begin with the vortex generators on the underbody, especially at the rear, and divergent fins to move air strategically under the car.
The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ's rear exhaust exits quickly, reducing exhaust weight for the car, and improves aerodynamics by venting heat below the streamline. Further improvements to the SVJ include extensive use of lightweight carbon fiber and a quick-release rear engine cover. Super-light "Nireo" aluminum wheels are standard on the SVJ and Leirion aluminum rims are optionally available.
Downforce is key: ALA 2.0
Debuting on the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is the Italian make's newest active aerodynamics system, the aforementioned ALA. The system debuted last year on the Huracan Performante and is now in its second iteration as "ALA 2.0" on the Aventador SVJ. ALA works to vary aerodynamic load on the car according to driving conditions such as speed, vehicle angle/turn, and acceleration dynamics. Electronically-actuated motors open or close flaps on the front splitter and the engine cover to steer air flow.
The new Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva 2.0 system uses Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Attiva (LDVA) technology. This includes improved inertial sensors to help govern the SVJ's electronic systems in real time. Improved actuators on aerodynamic flaps let them activate in only 500 milliseconds for faster response and control.
The system opens and closes flaps to change aerodynamic forces on the Aventador SVJ according to conditional requirements. Front flaps, for example, can open to allow air to channel through vortex generators below the car to reduce drag for maximum acceleration and speed. Closed rear flaps push airflow over the car and to the wing, which acts as a traditional rear wing. With the rear flaps open, wing stalling is created, improving high speed drag to give the driver more control.
In corners, ALA wings can be switched on or off one one side or the other, giving more downforce on the inside and better lateral forces for the aero wing. This utilizes the chassis' momentum through the corner for better cornering stability and thus better speeds into, through, and out of the turn. This has all resulted in a 30 percent improvement in inner-wheel aero-loading effects versus the previous rendition of ALA.
Engine and chassis upgrades
The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ uses the same engine as the Aventador SV, but improves it with titanium intake valves, a reshaped intake, and a higher-flow cylinder head duct. The lightweight exhaust reduces backpressure. This has resulted in higher engine outputs at every level. These are accommodated by the SVJ's re-optimized seven-speed "Independent Shifting Road" gearbox.
Framing the car is the chassis of the Aventador SVJ. Its anti-roll bar stiffness is 50 percent better than the SV. Higher damping forces (improved by 15 percent) and a recalibrated Magnetic Rheological Suspension improve body and wheel control on the track.
Rear wheel steering has also been tweaked in the Aventador SVJ in order to utilize the aero load changes provided by the ALA and chassis changes. Likewise, the four-wheel drive system in the SVJ has improved torque split for better traction. These work in tandem with the specially-developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires made for the Lamborghini SVJ.
The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ will enter most global markets in early 2019. Prices will vary by region, but range in the US$517,770 area.
