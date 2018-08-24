Infiniti reveals Concept 10 single-seat electric speedsterView gallery - 25 images
We were intrigued last week when we first saw teaser sketches of Infiniti's Concept 10. Now, the car has been fully revealed at Pebble Beach, and the open-top electric speedster with a barely-there windscreen and a single seat is a whole lot cooler than those initial images hinted at.
The new concept follows after the old-school racer style of the Concept 9 from 2017, another electric single-seater in the shape of a vintage Grand Prix car, and is intended to serve as inspiration for future all-electric vehicles and e-POWER vehicles, which employ a gasoline engine to charge the car's battery.
"For us, Prototype 9 evoked the thrill and drama of early open-wheeled racing, and Prototype 10 represents another passion project for our designers," says Karim Habib, Infiniti's Executive Design Director. "This idea of 'looking back to go forward', and combining the inspiration of an earlier aesthetic with future technology, lets us show how excited we are about the era of electrification. Prototype 10 draws on some of the most iconic and evocative car designs of all time to illustrate this excitement."
As a design concept, there's no detail supplied on the Concept 10's power or range figures – just a bunch of nice photos you can scroll through in the gallery.
Source: Infiniti
