"People don't really think of insects as feeling any kind of pain," said Associate Professor Greg Neely at the University of Sydney, Australia, who led the research. "But it's already been shown in lots of different invertebrate animals that they can sense and avoid dangerous stimuli that we perceive as painful. In non-humans, we call this sense 'nociception', the sense that detects potentially harmful stimuli like heat, cold, or physical injury, but for simplicity we can refer to what insects experience as 'pain'."