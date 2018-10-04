Finding distant worlds isn't just a matter of seeing them through a telescope – at those distances planets and moons are just too dim to be directly visible. Instead, the majority of known exoplanets have been discovered through the transit method, where the light from the host star dims temporarily as the planet passes between it and us. Unfortunately, exomoons are harder to see this way, mostly due to the fact that they're smaller and may be hiding behind or in front of their home planet during a transition.