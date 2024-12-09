Brainy home gym boasts an AI coach who watches you work out

Daily personal-trainer-guided workouts are a luxury that most of us can't afford. For a single-payment price of a little under $2,000, however, the Aeke K1 system guides users through a variety of workouts that are assigned and monitored by an AI coach.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the K1 features a vertical 43-inch 4K touchscreen display with an integrated surround-sound audio system. That screen is connected to an electronic base module, which is in turn linked to a folding floor platform.

An included barbell and set of hand stirrups are cable-connected to a 750W electric motor in the base unit, which provides up to 220 lb (100 kg) of resistance that can be adjusted in 1-lb (0.5-kg) increments. Other included accessories include a heart-rate-monitoring armband and an ankle belt for tracking the position of the lower body.

An adjustable-angle bench is available as an optional extra Aeke

The K1 starts by taking the user through an initial fitness assessment. Utilizing an integrated depth-sensing camera, 8-electrode body fat scale and other sensors, the system assesses the person's cardiovascular endurance, movement patterns, muscle strength, posture, flexibility and body composition.

With this data and other personal information (such as fitness goals) in mind, the K1's AI algorithms proceed to develop a workout plan that's tailored to the individual. "Taught" by actual human fitness coaches, the AI draws from over 140 available classes (such as pilates, cardio boxing, weight-lifting and yoga) which include a total of over 280 different body movements.

As the user performs those movements, the K1 visually tracks their body position at seven different skeletal points. Doing so allows it to count repetitions, and to provide real-time audio-visual corrective feedback if their form is incorrect.

The system can be rolled with its platform folded when not in use Aeke

At the end of each workout, the user is provided with a performance report which covers metrics like duration, calories burned, reps, sets and training areas targeted. It also tracks the person's progress, and tells them which areas will need to be addressed in future workouts.

The machine itself reportedly weighs 77 kg (170 lb) and accepts a maximum user weight of 350 kg (772 lb). It can be rolled from place to place on a set of built-in rubber wheels.

Assuming the Aeke K1 reaches production, a pledge of US$1,998 will get you a setup of your own – no subscription is required. The planned retail price is $3,699. You can see the system in use, in the video below.

AEKE K1: Your AI-Powered Home Gym and Personal Trainer

Sources: Kickstarter, Aeke

