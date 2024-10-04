CyberTruck-inspired treadmill targets an unobtrusive at-work workout

Research showing that sitting for extended periods is bad for your health led to an explosion in the popularity of standing desks. And for those looking to get in some cardio while chained to the desk, under-desk treadmills let you do just that. Urevo offers a range of treadmills and has taken to Kickstarter with its most compact unit yet, with a design inspired by the “iconic Tesla CyberTruck.”

The CyberPad’s sharp angles and metallic textures aren’t quite as jarring to the eye on a treadmill as they are on a pickup truck, so you shouldn’t turn as many heads (or get as many laughs) as you lug one into the office compared to pulling into your work parking space in a CyberTruck.

The treadmill (AKA a walking pad since it doesn’t have any handrails) is designed for smaller spaces and comes in two flavors: there’s the CyperPad for Home, which measures 121 cm (47.6 in) long x 59.9 cm (23.6 in) wide x 22 cm (8.7 in) high, and the slightly more angular CyberPad for Office, which is shorter but wider at 102 cm (40.2 in) long x 64 cm (25.2 in) wide x 24 cm (9.4 in) high. Both weigh around 32 kg (71 lb) and can handle a load of up to 120 kg (265 lb).

The CyberPad for Home (left) and slightly more angular CyberPad for Office (right) Urevo

The different dimensions add up to a different running belt size for the two models, which Urevo says is the main difference between them. The CyberPad for Office’s running belt measures 46 x 90 cm (18.1 x 35.4 in), while the CyberPad for Home’s measures 42 x 110 cm (16.5 x 43.3 in).

The company points out that both units also have a full-track design that provides a 30% larger running deck for a smaller overall footprint and they don’t have any raised section at the front as is the case with most other designs. There is a display at the front of the unit, but it is at a lower level than the deck surface.

This is made possible by positioning the 2.5-hp motor beneath the running deck rather than at the front and means there’s no chance of jarring your leg by landing your foot on a raised front section. It’s also a brushless motor that Urevo says generates only 35 to 40 dB during use, making it quieter than someone at the next desk typing or the printer spitting out the latest sales figures.

The CyberPad is designed to fit easily under a standing desk Urevo

A small display is also embedded in the wireless handheld remote control, which shows the speed, incline level, time, distance traveled and calories burned. The nine-level incline control can be adjusted up to a maximum incline of 14% for maximum “fat-burning efficiency.” Users won’t be doing any sprinting on the CyberPad, with the maximum speed limited to 6 km/h (4 mph), which is slow jogging pace.

Users can switch between different running modes and running maps based on real-world terrain, and, of course, there’s a phone app called SmartCoach to track your running metrics to help plan your workout regime for the next day. The app can also be used to bring a touch of disco to proceedings by changing the LED trim lighting on the edges of the running belt. Users can switch between breathing light, constant light and flowing light. The Home version comes in a choice of five colors, while the Office model is limited to a CyberTruck brushed aluminum look.

The CyberPad is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, with mass production slated to start in November and deliveries estimated to begin in December if all goes to plan. The usual caveats regarding crowdfunding campaigns apply, but Urevo does have a proven track record in the treadmill game so that does provide some peace of mind. Pledges start at US$349 for the Home model, which is 22% off the planned MSRP, and $449 for the Office model, which is 25% off the MSRP.

CyberPad for Office

Source: Kickstarter