Review: $300 smart treadmill is ideal for work and working out at home

The Urevo FoldiMix 5L Smart Treadmill is a surprise package that combines a standing-desk workstation and a quality training machine in one, which is built to last and runs so quietly your colleagues will never know you're on it during a video meeting.

As someone who has always enjoyed outdoor running nearly year round in Australia, I have all but given up this year in Asia. Firstly, my temporary apartment's on-site "gym" looks like it hasn’t been touched since the 1990s, with the nearby ocean's saltwater rusting equipment beyond use – and it being a favorite breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Outside, the humidity and temperatures of summer in China, Taiwan and Korea has made it unpleasant to even walk outdoors, let alone jog. And I’m nowhere near a fitness center on non-work-travel days.

There are many reasons people don’t feel able to train outdoors: Safety, lack of paths or suitable places, weather of course, even a lack of confidence to do so in public. Which can make people give up altogether. For those working from home, it’s a double whammy, with daily steps cut significantly when you’re mostly walking to and from the kitchen or bathroom during the day.

Built for both work and working out Urevo

This is where the FoldiMix enters the story. It's not just any treadmill, however; it's a versatile, easy-to-use multipurpose machine that keeps you moving instead of sitting at a work desk or on the couch, with no pressure to use it purely for running if you don't want to.

This smart treadmill is essentially a two-in-one machine, offering both a work station and a training hub. With a height-adjustable "standing desk" of sorts, you can use it while you’re catching up on emails or in meetings. Or ditch work altogether and use it as a stand for streaming. While I'm of pretty average height (about 5ft5, or 169 cm), I am about in the middle of the range you can adjust the desk to in order to work comfortably. It's a good range, considering the lack of adjustments you're generally stuck with at a fitness center.

The workspace offers ample room as well as a cup holder, and can be operated by the remote control New Atlas

I’m not a very good multitasker when it comes to getting my brain and body to work on separate tasks that might take some mental effort – but I’ve been trying to spend at least some part of the morning having an easy incline walk to start the day.

As for its range, in work mode (handrails down and desk adjusted), you can travel on the spot from 0.6 to 3.8 mph (1-6 km/h) – this is for safety, but it’s unlikely you’ll even get to that top end if you’re trying to use a keyboard anyway. In workout mode, with the handrails up, this extends to 7.6 mph (up to 12 km/h). That top range is more than enough for most people who want a treadmill run, and importantly the stability at the higher speeds is also sturdy.

The height of the work desk or screen holder can be adjusted easily, and there's a safety switch within reach New Atlas

One important aspect if you want to use it during work meetings or calls is its volume. The motor is surprisingly quiet – you’ll hear your steps more than the machine – and as such the company’s claims of it being around 35-40 dB in operation feels pretty spot-on. In fact, unless you’re on video, walking at 2-2.5 mph during a meeting will go unnoticed by colleagues or clients on the call.

I've never used a standing desk or a walking pad, but this treadmill essentially combines the two in one – and also offers the benefit of a traditional treadmill.

Now, I am not an expert when it comes to treadmill technology, but part of the quietness of this machine comes through its internal mechanisms. It holds a 3.0-HP system with direct current (DC) brushless motors. Essentially, the brushless system reduces friction and extends the lifespan of the motor. This model is said to have around 6,000 hours in it, which is basically years.

The brushless system reduces friction and extends the machine's lifespan Urevo

Another advantage the unit has over an under-desk walking mat is the incline. Most standalone mats are flat systems, while the FoldiMix 5L's 9% incline lets you push your metabolic demand if you desire. This also has a real-world impact on leg muscle strength and definition (and potential weight loss) within weeks of regular use. Though if you hate hills, you can keep it flat – or adjust it throughout use with the handy remote control the treadmill comes with.

If you're worried about downstairs neighbors, this unit also has you covered, thanks to its eight-point silicone shock-absorption cushion and four-point floor supports that dampen sound further. This was one of my main concerns, given where I've had to place it in my very small apartment, but I was surprised that even while jogging there wasn't the usual thud you'd expect to hear on the ground. And no-one has complained yet, so I think it's doing its job well.

The app offers realistic tracks and hiking trails, and can customize playlists to your pace Urevo

Like everything these days, the machine comes with an app but is also able to connect via Bluetooth to your existing trackers like Apple Health and Google Fit. The Urevo app is actually pretty good if you find indoor running or walking a bit mundane; you can choose virtual hikes and running tracks and even cast these to a smart screen/TV. Much like these kind of programs at a fitness center, the treadmill will adjust itself depending on the virtual route chosen.

Once the app has gathered enough data about your walking or running pace you prefer, it can generate a music playlist that suits the way you move. While I have a specific running playlist I have been using for a good decade now, it's interesting to see what it conjures up. The app is also pretty intuitive and not difficult to operate, and will gather the usual statistics you'd expect from software integrated into fitness hardware.

There's minimal assembly – you don't even need instructions for this one New Atlas

As I mentioned earlier, this machine is a great all-rounder but keep in mind that the belt length is around 40 inches (101 cm), so if you're a big strider on the treadmill, you might feel a little restricted. I have had no issues with it, but I'm more of a long-distance jogger than a sprinter, so I never felt like I was about to run out of space (no pun intended).

And it accommodates up to 400 lb (about 180 kg), which admittedly won't make it universally suitable for people wanting to work out at home, but it nonetheless has a surprisingly broad weight and height range.

While this main body is not exactly lightweight, it can fold down to fit under a bed or behind a sofa quite easily New Atlas

Personally I have found it a little tricky to move around as it's not the lightest piece of tech I've tried out – however I'm not very strong, and it does fold down easily (to a height of 6.1 inches, or 155 mm) to slide under a bed or slip behind a sofa.

The Urevo FoldiMix 5L Smart Treadmill is currently on sale for US$311.99 (normally $499), and US customers get free shipping, an extended warranty beyond the standard one year, and lifetime customer support. Check the Urevo website for prices and shipping details to other regions.

Source Urevo