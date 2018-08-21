Italian architect Renato Vidal created this home from cross laminated timber and did so in a way that enables flatpack modules to be shipped out and folded open on site, forming a complete, two-level house in less than a day. The unfolded home has a height of 6.5 m (21.3 ft) and can be extended lengthways simply by adding more modules. The finishings, such as flooring and interior walls, come on mounting boards and can also be installed on the same day, with the entire structure designed to endure earthquakes. Pricing for a M.A.Di House starts at around €800 (US$933) per square meter.